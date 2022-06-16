This cult product from French pharmacies that Selena Gomez uses against wrinkles and dark circles

In a video tutorial posted on Tiktok, Selena Gomez reveals her beauty routine at affordable prices. The actress recommends in particular a famous eye contour treatment from the Caudalie brand.

You would think that a millionaire celebrity like Selena Gomez maintains her skin with extremely expensive beauty products. However, there is nothing. In a video posted to her TikTok account, the singer shared her current beauty routine, made up exclusively of treatments found at CVS, a major American cosmetics and drugstore chain. Purchases that she describes in the caption of her tutorial as “super affordable”, and “that work”.

After cleansing and moisturizing her face, Selena Gomez applies a famous eye contour treatment from a French brand. Followers of this reference will have recognized Caudalie’s Resveratrol-Lift Eye Lifting Care, which can be found in our pharmacies at the price of 35.90 euros. This patented range is also the best-selling on the “anti-aging” market in France (1).

Resveratrol-lift Eye Lifting Care, Caudalie. Press/Caudalie

Target wrinkles and dark circles

The particularity of this cult treatment? Its patented complex that treats both wrinkles and dark circles. Its formula consists mainly of vegan collagen, natural hyaluronic acid (based on corn glucose) and reservatrol (a polyphenol from vines) to plump up the skin. It also contains quinoa extract to fight signs of fatigue. As a bonus, this product comprising 97% ingredients of natural origin has the merit of being rated “excellent” on the Yuka application.

In her video tutorial with nearly 10 million views on the social network, Selena Gomez also uses other low-cost products, all of which cost less than 20 euros: the Aloe Vera face mask from the Urban Hydration brand, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost cleansing gel or Vichy’s Pureté Thermale perfecting toning lotion.

