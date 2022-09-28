this cult saga whose subscribers are demanding the return to Netflix
If the eight films of the saga Harry Potter left Netflix a year ago, the Potterheads still can’t get over it. On Twitter, fans of the wizard with the legendary scar are calling for a return to the saga on the platform.
It’s been almost 20 years sinceHarry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone was released in cinemas in France. We were then far from imagining, at that time, that the whole world would only talk about that. With more than 7.5 billion worldwide box office receipts, the wizarding world is the third most profitable franchise in history, behind the universe of Marvel and that of Star Wars. The supernatural adventures of the “boy who survived” come to an end in 2011 with the release of the eighth opus, the second part ofHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, thus putting an end to the dictatorship of Lord Voldemort. In 2018, Netflix bought the rights to broadcast the entire saga from Warner Bros, and offered the films to its subscribers. But here are the movies Harry Potter have since left Netflix! If the platform does not exclude that they can return one day or another within its catalog, the subscribers are clearly in need, and let it be known on Twitter.
Internet users are campaigning for the return ofHarry Potter on Netflix
“My life has been bad since Harry Potter was removed from Netflix“, “Put all the Harry Potter back, it’s getting cold“, can we read in recent days on the social network. If most have probably already seen the films a hundred times, the fact remains that they hope for their soon return to the catalog. Netflix nevertheless specifies that its teams will try to recover (one day) the broadcasting rights ofHarry Potter, also expired at Salto. This, however, seems quite uncertain, as the Warner Bros. Discovery should be released soon in Europe. The studio’s films should therefore, logically, come back to him.
Harry Potterthe 20th anniversary reunion, is still available on Salto
Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the special broadcast of the 20th anniversary of the saga, is still available on Salto! Alongside the actors who made the success ofHarry Potter, the mythical trio Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson meet to evoke memories and backstage of this incredible cinematographic adventure. Also available on Canal+ and Prime Video, you can also discover the trilogy Fantastic Beastsagain adapted from the eponymous novel by JK Rowling, which takes place 60 years before the events ofHarry Potter. Something to cheer you up a bit! But if you planned to run a marathon Harry Potter at Christmas, you might have to change your mind.
