This curious actor almost took the position of Thor from Chris Hemsworth

The actor could have lost the role to the detriment of his brother!

Now it is almost impossible to dissociate the actor from the character

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ It’s already sweeping the box office. It is a guaranteed success every time one of these superhero movies comes out on the big and small screens.

Thus the god of thunder becomes again Chris Hemsworth, who this time will feature the role of Natalie Portman as support as the new female Thor. In this way, the Australian actor will possibly be replaced by Portman, but until now it was impossible to think of someone other than him for that role.

However, it seems that there were many suitors to play the God of Thunder. Who were? Well, the truth is that his brother was among the candidates for the role. This is how the actor has confessed “My little brother was about to get the role of Thor. He was one of the first who was about to achieve it” he explained in an interview for MensXP.

In fact, in an interview for Wired, Chris Hemsworth confessed that his audition was a “shit”. Despite this, in the end they opted for him for the role.

Finally, he has already been playing Thor for four films, in addition to appearing in all the “The Avengers” films and in minor roles in the movies of other characters.