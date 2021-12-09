Fashion is made up of trends that cyclically return to reap success. It happens especially with the most beautiful haircuts, those brought to the fore by the most beloved movie stars of all time.

This is the case of this amazing cut, chosen for the first time in the 70s by the timeless Jane Fonda. The beautiful actress, despite the passing of time, is still today a beautiful woman and acclaimed all over the world for her charm and elegance. And if she has chosen this cut, it is definitely worth a try.

In addition, it is a hairstyle that defies the roundest faces and softens the more angular ones, in fact it looks good on everyone.

This cut is back in fashion which is good for everyone and which is depopulating, a symbol of 70s cinema

It is said that if a woman decides to have her hair cut, she is marking a turning point in her life. Often the problem, however, is not so much deciding to cut your hair, but rather choosing the right cut.

Fortunately, however, this is the cut that will make everyone agree, even those who are too indecisive and regardless of the characteristics of their face.

Fortunately, however, this is the cut that will make everyone agree, even those who are too indecisive and regardless of the characteristics of their face. This is the shag, a scaled cut that always returns to the crest of the wave.

A resounding success in the 70s and 90s

This cut has always returned to the fore thanks to the many divas who have chosen it. Jane Fonda and Farrah Fawcett left, making it famous in the 70s. In the 90s, then, it came back strongly in trend thanks to Jennifer Aniston, until today, chosen and worn by stars of the caliber of Anne Hathaway.

That’s who this cut is good for

It is a scaled cut, an evolution of the long bob, or the beloved long bob. The shag is a soft and light cut, which fits well on both wavy and straight hair, because it gives an innate naturalness and a casual elegance.

The effect, in fact, is very natural and decomposed, so much so that we will no longer have to run after a hairdryer and straightener to tame our hairstyle.

It fits very well on hollowed out or more round faces

In addition, it fits very well on rounder faces, thanks to the effect of the runway. However, it fits very well even on those with a diamond-shaped or more hollow face, again due to the optical effect of the hollowed out that softens even the harshest lines.

That’s why we can say with certainty that this cut really looks good on anyone. Finally, therefore, this cut is back in fashion that is good for everyone and that is depopulating, a symbol of 70s cinema.

