This Dakota Johnson French Manicure Will Be Your New Obsession To Try

We all agree: the french manicure has returned, but not as we knew it but in different versions, inverse, with gradients and with color, like the one in dakota johnson. As we might expect, the queen of Hollywood elegance and muse of gucci has chosen a distinguished and cool tone for nails that will not go unnoticed.

A lucky fan met the actress of ‘Sighs’ and ’50 Shades of Grey’ in a restaurant in Los Angeles and, of course, did not hesitate to ask her for a selfie which revealed her super look. We could start by talking about the gray jumper from reformationthe red lipstick (which will obviously be gucci), the long, open bangs, and the rose quartz bracelet. However, we are more interested in french manicure with matching color naked all over the nail with a chocolate brown on the tips.

This french manicure color is very original and sexy. Instagram @chantalmariexo

Reasons to get a color manicure from Dakota Johnson

You do not have to worry about the growth of the nail, since the base is naked and the color is at the tip. unites the elegance of the french manicure with the cool touch that the chocolate brown color gives it. Being a neutral tone, it will go well with any outfit in your wardrobe. The French manicure makes the nails appear optically longer.

The nails low maintenance dakota johnsonthey will make all your looks on trend and they are just a call to your beauty salon away.

This story originally appeared on Glamor Spain.