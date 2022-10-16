This decision of Pique which could upset the singer Shakira a lot

The relation between Gerard Pique of Barcelona and Clara Chia is getting better and better. They are happy, consolidating the little time they spent together and avoiding the noise generated by the different reports on the separation from with Shakira .

To the extent that Pique would take, according to Jordi Martin a decision that would upset the Colombian singer.

The Telecinco ‘Socialite’ program has published an exclusive with information from Jordy Martin .

“It’s something that will bother her because Shakira and Spades talked a lot about this topic. It was something the two disagreed on,” he said on the show. More precisely, it is a question on which Spades and Shakira had been at odds for years.

Pique wants to be a father for the third time

” A marriage? ” asked Nuria Martin host of ‘Socialite’, but that was not it, “it’s something else”, he said.

The reality is that Gerard Pique again according to information from Jordy Martin wants to have another child, this time with Clara Chia .

Shakira didn’t want to have a third child: I want two

In fact, the footballer’s desire to have a third child dates back to 2016, where in an interview he revealed: “I always wanted to have three. If there is a third, I would be delighted. »

However, Shakira did not accept his request. ” Gerard is convinced that he wants to have three, but I want two, so we negotiate,” Shakira said in 2014.

According Martin, Pique reportedly told everyone close to him that he wanted to be a father for the third time.

“It’s something we couldn’t have imagined they were going to do so soon,” said Jordy Martin .

“He told his relatives he wanted to have another child and it could happen in 2023.

“He is super in love with Clara . He says he wants stability with her and he looks more in love and happier than ever. »

It should be remembered that Jcomputer Martín is one of the most famous paparazzi of the pink press. Usually related to different controversies, Jordi has managed to make more than one professional colleague uncomfortable and that’s because he and his inseparable camera see everything.