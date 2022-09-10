This defender who scares Neymar

Asked by DAZN to name the strongest defenders he has faced, Neymar mentioned the Antonio Rudiger case, which inspires fear in opposing attackers.

Neymar Jr has been unstoppable since the start of the season. And it is thus with relaxation that the Brazilian, for the DAZN platform, had fun listing the strongest defenders he faced during his career.

The PSG striker first mentioned Kyle Walker’s name: “He’s fast, strong and smart. » Then he continued with another Manchester City player, Ruben Dias: “He is a very good central defender. He is fast and strong. He also has quality, so it’s difficult to play against him.”. Just like against Kalidou Koulibaly: “He is fast and very strong. »

Van Dijk’s intelligence, Varane’s positioning

Neymar then continues with the one who has been the reference for the position for five years. “Playing against Van Dijk is difficult because as a central defender he is very strong and intelligent. He knows when it’s the right time to lock you in and when to intervene. This makes things more difficult. It is more difficult to play against intelligent centre-backs. They don’t make mistakes.”explained the Brazilian about the rock of Liverpool.

🎙| Neymar: “I like Rüdiger. He strikes fear into you. He’s very big and strong.” #rmalive pic.twitter.com/24XqGuLgF3 —Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 9, 2022

Next on the list is a Frenchman. “I played several times against Varane. He is a very good central defender. He is quick and smart. Its positioning is very good. He is a high level player. He is almost never wrong. That’s why he won so much.”explains the “Ney”.

And for the last name, Neymar evokes a particular case, that of Antonio Rüdiger: ” I like it. He is a central defender who scares you. He is very strong and tall! Some attackers are a bit scared. I don’t know, but I think a lot of attackers are a bit scared.”said the PSG star next to the new Real Madrid bully.