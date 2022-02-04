Health care begins, as many already know, right at the table. In fact, by choosing the right foods to buy and cook, we could help our body in different ways, giving it all the nutrients it needs. In this way, obviously always under the advice of a trusted doctor, we could try to protect our health, trying to do everything possible to make it stable and solid.

Foods that could help our body, removing two problems that many fear

The dish we are going to prepare will be a very simple salad, perfect for a light and quick lunch. Let’s start by analyzing the ingredients that make it up and let’s start with lettuce, the cornerstone of this delicious salad that we are going to prepare. As the Veronesi Foundation explains, lettuce is one of the elements on the list of recommended foods to combat varicose veins. Obviously it cannot do everything by itself, but it must be included in a diet recommended by a trusted doctor along with other foods and their properties. But, in the meantime, as the Foundation suggests, it is one of those foods that acts on free radicals and can help us in this problem.

Turning instead to brain health, we find 3 fundamental foods in this recipe that we will certainly not be able to do without. Let’s start with the onion which, thanks to its properties, can ensure a long life for our mind. We conclude, then, with regard to brain problems and memory loss, with avocado and soy beans, two very tasty ingredients that, combined in the recipe, can certainly help us, as explained in our previous article.

This delicious lunch could ward off the risk of varicose veins, Alzheimer’s and waning memory while protecting our health with gusto

The recipe we will prepare will be of a unique simplicity. To make it happen, let’s get:

1 fresh lettuce;

1 avocado;

150 gr of soy beans, already blanched and cooled in a bowl of water;

1 onion;

extra virgin olive oil;

salt.

First, let’s take care of the lettuce, separating the leaves and cutting them to our liking. We put everything in a large bowl and pass, at a later time, to the onion. Cut it finely and put it in the bowl, seasoning with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt. Now, in a mixer, we put the avocado, which must almost become a sauce. When we see it thick enough, then we can spread it on our salad, using it almost as a dressing. Finally, we also pour the beans and mix everything. If we want, we can also add a little lemon juice. Well, now we know. This delicious lunch could take away the risk of several problems that worry us. Be careful though. We absolutely do not do our own thing. Before preparing it or including it in our diet, let’s talk about it with our trusted doctor.