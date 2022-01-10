This designer mini house costs less than a moped, and you can have it right away

Especially in these pandemic times, we expect something to change. Whether technology, scientific research, science or some expert advise us on ways to get better. Medicines, of course, there are: vaccines and, in the trial phase, even more and more effective cures and treatments. But you also need something else: you need, for example, a different idea of ​​home.

Today we dream of a house that takes into account the lockdowns, the spaces we need, the need to be in contact with nature and in the open air. Then you need the light. It is also used at home and no longer just outside. Yes, because light is good for the body, but above all it serves the psyche, to maintain a good mood. These are things we did not think about, but which have now become very important.

Also for this, or perhaps above all for these reasons, there is a need for houses that are large, new and maybe even cheap. Because the pandemic has also done great damage to the economy, and therefore to our savings. And so, houses built from containers are becoming more and more popular.

yanko design

Some of these houses – like this one, splendid – deserve the status of villas: they have space, light, innovative materials and cost so little that they can be considered free. Do you think that usually the rough of a structure costs more than half of a house. Using containers instead you can get it for free: just find some containers of those used for sea transport. And that’s it.

Of course, then you spend some money: you need to do thermal insulation, fixtures, furniture and systems – plumbing and electrical – but we are still talking about 20% of what you pay for a normal house.

Yet some of these houses are beautiful: they have overhangs, porches, terraces and large rooms. And all this is achieved thanks to the resistance, solidity and elasticity of the containers.

