‘this’ detail about Natalie Portman’s Thor has been confirmed • ENTER.CO

This week we received the first teaser for ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’. Although we only got less than a minute of action, one of the most memorable things is Natalie Portman’s first appearance as the new Thor. The return of the character and the actress is, for most, one of the main reasons why we look forward to the premiere of the next MCU movie.

Of course, the first trailer actually provides very few details about how Jane Foster got Thor’s Hammer or why she is the new person selected to bear the mantle of the god of thunder. However, the description of a replica of Jane’s helmet in Thor: Love And Thunder has given us a pretty concise rundown of what we can expect from her in the movie and, more importantly, that Marvel Studios decided to retain a pretty important detail about it. its origin:

Diagnosed with cancer, astrophysicist and Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster visited New Asgard and her life was changed forever. Mysteriously, the broken pieces of Mjolnir, the hammer of the god of thunder, transformed her into the Mighty Thor and gifted her with the superpowers of the hero, to fight against internal and external threats. Wielding Mjolnir, she had become a godly protector and a new hero was born!

That’s how it is! Marvel decided to keep the idea that Jane Foster has cancer, while also fulfilling her role as the new Thor. In the comics, this revelation is even more interesting, because for months many fans wondered who this new and mysterious character was, until it was finally revealed that it was Jane Foster, who by this time already had an advanced stage of cancer.

The synopsis goes on to explain how Jane will end up meeting her ex-boyfriend in ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’: “With the help of Thor, Valkyrie and the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Mighty Thor faced the mighty Gorr, the Butcher God. With godlike powers, Gorr was driven to rid the universe of gods wherever he found them. Battling cancer in her human form and Gorr in her god form, Jane Foster was thrown into an epic fight with lots of love and thunder!”

It will certainly be interesting to see where this Marvel Studios story takes. In the comics, Jane’s story as Thor has a tragic tone. Although while using the powers of the hammer Jane gains all the abilities of the god of thunder, this time spent in transformation also causes her illness to progress silently. This meant that her time as a defender of the earth and the gods was a death sentence, which effectively occurred when she eventually sacrificed herself by losing Thor’s powers and succumbing to cancer… only to be revived a few pages later.

What this means is that we could either see Jane’s death in Thor Love and Thunder or maybe the studio decides to keep this duality of the character a little more. Without a doubt, the second option is much more attractive, because, as we mentioned before, it gives the character a much more tragic tone. It would also mean that Natalie Portman’s time won’t be limited to a new movie, which means more Thor in the MCU.

Thor: Love And Thunder will only be released in theaters on June 8.

