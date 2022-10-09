this detail far from being trivial in their union

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot on July 16 in Nevada, 18 years after their separation.

She had announced their engagement last April and now the big news has just fallen: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on July 16 in Nevada, Clark County, AFP reported. Eighteen years after their first ultra-publicized love story and an engagement in 2003 which had not succeeded, the couple has finally taken the plunge in the greatest discretion. According to the marriage certificate consulted by our colleagues, the 52-year-old singer would have took her husband’s name Benjamin Geza Affleck and would henceforth be called Jennifer Affleck. The two stars met on the set of the film Gigli in 2002, got engaged 3 months later, but announced their separation in 2004. A relatively short relationship during which the actor nevertheless had time to make a cult appearance in the clip Jenny From The Block. Jennifer Lopez, who had already married twice in the past (in 1997 with a Cuban waiter, then in 2001 with a choreographer) then said “yes” to singer Marc Anthony shortly after his separation from Ben Affleck. It is from this relationship that she had her twins Max and Emme. Ben Affleck for his part, was married for 12 years to actress Jennifer Garner, met on the set of the film Pearl Harbor in 2002. From their union were born three children, two girls and a boy.

Marriage and blended family

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and their respective children therefore form a blended family of 5 children, the youngest being 10 years old (Samuel, the son of Ben Affleck born in 2012). ” It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance “, had recognized the singer in an interview granted in February to the magazine People. The couple, who have become fused and inseparable » according to the American media TMZ, reportedly bought a house in Beverly Hills. None of them has yet shared the official photos of their union or their possible honeymoon.

On Instagram, Jennifer Lopez however posted a photo of her waking up on which we clearly see her wedding ring. A detail that has not gone unnoticed by her fans who have not stopped congratulating her for several hours. We wish them much happiness!