this detail that caused their breakup

After 9 months of a relationship that seemed ideal, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson separate. A breakup that sent shockwaves through fans of the Kardashian family as the couple seemed closer than ever and ready to move on. The comedian had notably mentioned his desire to become a father in the years to come and had already met the children of the reality TV star.

But then what is the reason for such a brutal break?

Read >> The day Kim Kardashian was attacked in Paris

too many differences

At the Page Six site, relatives of the two stars explained that their separation was mainly due to differences in schedules: “Kim and Pete have decided to be just friends. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it very difficult to maintain a stable relationship. “But these problems of distance and schedule would not be the only reason for the separation of the two stars.

It is in fact the significant age difference which would be the main cause of this rupture. At least that’s what a close friend of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson says: “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 – they’re just in very different stages of their lives right now. Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or…

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

VIDEO – Kim Kardashian’s Minute

Read also