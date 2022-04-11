This device allows you to feel the pain in the metaverse

Image : H2L

apparently there is so much need of that what they call the metaverse is successful, that they have thought it would be a good idea for the user to “feel” the digital world as alive and real. How? A Japan-based company has just released a tool for the user to feel real pain in the metaverse.

The company is called H2La Japanese startup that has developed a wearable bracelet that can inflict pain on users as they experience the digital world, and is also a company backed by a giant like Sony.

According to Emi Tamaki, founder and CEO of H2L, she has a medical condition that doesn’t allow her to travel and experience the way people usually do. Following a near-death experience of hers in her teens, Ella Tamaki decided to explore haptic technologies to bridge the gap between the virtual world and the real world. This is how H2L arose, with the aim of “liberating humans from the limitations of space, time and body” they develop do a bracelet that allows the wearer to experience the metaverse with haptic technology.

And how it works? The tool can detect arm muscle flexing and allows the avatar to copy the user’s movement in the metaverse. Through electrical stimulation, he can also manipulate the muscles in his arm to feel sensations of events happening in the virtual world. In this way, the company says that users can feel the weight of the objects they lift and the force of a ball they catch, or the pecking of a bird in their hands.

According to Tamaki, by allowing users to feel the pain of the metaverse in the real world, he believes that users can have more immersive experiences in the digital world and even feel like they are in the real world:

Feeling pain allows us to turn the world of the metaverse into a [mundo] real, with greater feelings of presence and immersion. I realized that life was valuable, so I decided to work in a new field that I really wanted to delve into, since no one was doing research at the time. People like me, who can’t go out often because I don’t have enough muscle due to heart disease, can travel anywhere, anytime.

This kind of bracelet is now available for sale on your website and can be purchased for as little as 9,980 yen, for now only in Japan. [OddityCentral]