The brain is the real control center of our body. A truly extraordinary organ whose full potential is not yet known and which is at the center of the research of dozens of scholars. Beyond the differences and the different conclusions they arrived at, there is a fact on which the scientific community agrees. That is, the brain can be “fed” and helped with certain foods. Foods that could also prove to be very useful in preserving it from some degenerative pathologies. And this diet could really help our brain and protect it from premature aging. Before seeing what it is, a premise is mandatory. We will talk about natural products and not about medical treatments or therapies. Proper nutrition is only one of the aspects to take care of to keep the mind healthy and in full swing.

The diet, which we will talk about and whose benefits have been demonstrated in some experimental situations, is the MIND diet. A diet halfway between our Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet, designed to help those with pressure control problems.

The MIND diet has a very interesting peculiarity. It establishes 10 foods that are potential allies of brain cells and identifies 5 that should be avoided. All with the recommended daily and weekly doses. Before discovering what they are, let’s dwell on the scientific results that the application of this diet has given. Research data shows that following this diet could reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s. Obviously it is not possible to speak of absolute certainty and the research was done in controlled laboratory contexts. It is much more difficult to apply the diet in daily life but the results bode well for the future of research.

Foods of the MIND diet

The benefits of the MIND diet are traced back to the chemical composition of the recommended foods. Folate, flavonoids and vitamin E present in these foods could help the brain against aging and the oxidative action of free radicals.

Let’s see what they are:

green leafy vegetables;

other non-starchy vegetables;

blueberries;

nuts;

extra virgin olive oil;

Whole grains;

fish;

legumes;

poultry;

red wine (to be limited to a maximum of one glass per day).

Foods to avoid

Among the foods that should be avoided, or at least eaten carefully because they are rich in trans or saturated fats, there are:

butter and margarine;

cheeses;

Red meat;

fried foods;

sweets and similar.

We close with another important piece of advice. Even for the MIND diet we must absolutely avoid doing it yourself. We risk even serious health problems. Instead, we ask for a consultation with the attending physician or a professional nutritionist. They will tell us if we can try this diet and show us the possible side effects.

