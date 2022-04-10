This disease that leads to muscle twitching and loss of sensation could be prevented with a new drug and which would depend on 2 astounding causes

It is a terrible degenerative disease and affects people of all ages, but especially adults between 20 and 40 years old. 2.8 million people suffer from it in the world and 130 thousand in Italy alone. Multiple sclerosis consists of a reaction of the immune defenses, which affect the nervous system by mistaking some of its components for foreign agents. This inflammation damages the myelin, the sheath that surrounds the nerve cells, creating plaques that become scars when the situation becomes chronic. There is currently no cure, but studies have focused on 2 causes in particular and a vaccine that would fight one of these could open up new prevention scenarios.

Dangerous metals

Some recent studies have tried to investigate the links between the accumulation of heavy metals and the appearance of neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s. Researchers have noticed an imbalance between some metals present in the organism affected by these pathologies. These degenerative diseases would originate from a set of causes that have not yet been clarified with precision. The metals that have attracted attention are mercury, lead and arsenic. In particular, it has been noted that some metals in the blood decrease with the onset of the disease, while the concentration of lead increases significantly.

A thorough analysis was done on amalgam fillings formed by metal combinations such as silver, mercury, tin and copper. Once very popular, they have now been almost completely replaced by other materials. Although the studies have not brought concrete results in this direction, an inter-ministerial decree of 2020 has brought forward the National Plan for the elimination of amalgam. This is a fulfillment of the European regulation on mercury. All Member States have an obligation to establish measures by which to phase out the use of this practice.

A very important American study has shown the link between EBV infection and multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus was believed to be a risk factor for the onset of multiple sclerosis and this study confirmed this. In particular, developing mononucleosis in adulthood would carry greater risks of degenerative disease than the virus contracted in childhood. The causes for which this virus would attack the cells of the immune system are yet to be established, but the consequences on demyelination appear certain. According to the study, the risk of multiple sclerosis is 32 times higher for adults who have contracted mononucleosis than for those who have not.

We talk about an increase in probability, so the link between virus and degenerative disease is not automatic. But the damage to myelin in those who developed EBV antibodies was greater. This discovery surprised the insiders. To such an extent that Moderna would be studying a vaccine for the Epstein-Barr virus. And in this way, multiple sclerosis could also be prevented with a new drug.

