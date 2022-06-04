Entertainment

This disgusting confidence of Kim Kardashian annoys internet users

This little phrase from the star shocked more than one.

Ready for everything. Kim Kardashian has built an empire by capitalizing on her image and her plastic. And at 40, the influencer is visibly struggling to accept the idea of ​​aging.

” She is sick “

Interviewed by the very serious New York TimesKanye West’s ex said she was ready to eat poop if it can keep him looking young longer. “If you told me I had to eat poo every day to look younger, I would. Really, I could do it,” she said during an interview on the sidelines of the launch of her new range of products for Skims, her cosmetics brand. ” She is sick “, ” it’s sad “, “it’s unfortunate, we have to normalize not being afraid of aging”, Internet users commented in particular, between shock and spite.

