There is not much talk of them and, to tell the truth, it is also difficult to see them on the leash of people walking around the city. And to think that it is the best known mixed breed in Australia. In Europe, the first specimens of this faithful friend were born on a British farm.

It is not difficult to fall in love with this dog who expresses sympathy and sweetness and is sociable both with people and with other animals. It is a breed born from the crossing between Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a miniature poodle and which shows a really nice and sweet face.

Fashionable and also hypoallergenic

Often, keeping a dog indoors can be uncomfortable, especially when it sheds its coat. This little dog with a great personality, has a coat that goes from curly to wavy and which can be white or chocolate color. There is no shortage of cream-colored, reddish, but also tricolor specimens. However, it requires maintenance because its fur, while hypoallergenic, grows quickly. A small detail that fades, as this docile dog breed could bring happiness to our family.

And to think that, despite the passing of time, the Cavapoo, this is the name of the mixed breed, maintains a weight that never exceeds eight kilos. Therefore, light, at most less than half a meter tall, this dog is really very tender and with a look that transmits sweetness. And in this case, the dress really makes the monk, since this breed of dog is able to bring joy, fun and positivity.

And our children will thank us, since he is capable of relaxing on the sofa, like going out for a jog. A truly passionate dog that inspires love and tenderness. The Cavapoo is a great companion animal. In this pandemic period, many people, especially the elderly, have suffered from loneliness. We think what joy it would bring, a “teddy bear” in all respects, quiet, calm and playful without excess.

Of course, they are very nice and fun, predisposed to play and also to walks. An ideal companion for the elderly who, with the excuse of having to take them for a walk, will be able to do some healthy movement in total safety. In fact, the Cavapoo is not aggressive at all. When strangers arrive at the door, he will make himself heard barking, but that does not prevent them from entering. The Cavapoo is too sweet a dog to be a fearsome guardian.