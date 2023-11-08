This doctor’s warning regarding oral sex went viral

,Oral sex now the main risk factor for throat cancer” said surgeon Hisham Mehanna, chair of head and neck surgery at the Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences at the University of Birmingham (England) and director of the Institute of Head and Neck Studies and Education (INHANSE), in an article he wrote for Special . site.

According to Mehna, over the past two decades, throat cancer has increased rapidly, to the extent that some people have described it as “pandemic,

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 70% of cases of oropharyngeal cancer (a type of throat cancer) are linked to HPV, a disease that can be contracted during oral sex.

Throat Cancer: Symptoms

Often, early symptoms of throat cancer are not visible, however, as it progresses, the following signs and symptoms may appear and should not be ignored:

sore throat

hoarseness

lump or sore in mouth

ear ache

persistent cough

difficulty breathing

difficulty swallowing

weight loss

oral sex disease

Also, keep in mind that oral sex can lead to other diseases, including:

Chlamydia: The bacteria responsible is Chlamydia trachomatis and it can infect men and women. Most chlamydia throat infections do not cause symptoms, but some cases may cause a sore throat.

Syphilis: Treponema pallidum is the bacteria that causes syphilis. It can affect the genitals, mouth, throat and lips. The most common symptom is a small, open, painless wound or ulcer.

Gonorrhea: The danger is that many times people do not realize that they have this infection, especially when it is in the throat. Infection in this part of the body may be asymptomatic.

Human papillomavirus (HPV): When it occurs during oral sex, symptoms may appear on the tongue, throat, inside of the cheeks, and in the gum tissues. Contamination occurs only when there is a primary injury or crack.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV): Although oral sex has a lower risk of spreading HIV than vaginal or anal sex, repeated and unprotected contact can increase the risk of transmission.

Herpes: Among the signs and symptoms, people may have painful or itchy sores in or near the area of ​​infection.

Gonococcal tonsillitis: This condition is caused by gonococcal bacteria, the same agent as gonorrhea, causing an infection that causes discharge from the tonsils and throat.

Remember: Using a condom or dental dam during oral sex can help reduce the risk of STI transmission.

