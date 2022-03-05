This does not stop, next week all this comes to your Xbox

It’s Friday and it’s time to review the upcoming games that we will have available on Xbox when we start the new week. We have nothing more and nothing less than 15 new titles available for Xbox starting next Monday, March 7, including renowned games such as the return of the saga, WWE 2K.
The week comes with exciting releases for Xbox, an assortment of games both for Xbox Game Pass and for purchase. Altogether we have 15 new games available from next March 7. We take this opportunity to remind you that the huge Xbox store weekly offers are still valid, with interesting discounts for our consoles, you can review all the discounts through the following link.
Every game coming to Xbox next week
- Dawn of the Monsters – March 8
- Splash Cars – March 9
- Aztec Forgotten Gods – March 10
- Dungeon Color – March 10
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures – March 10
- The Last Cube – March 10
- Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil from the Sewers – March 10
- Retro Pixel Racers – March 10
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright – March 10
- Submerged: Hidden Depths – March 10
- TimeLoader – March 10
- WWE 2K22 – March 11
- Young Souls – March 10
- Cosmos Bit – March 11