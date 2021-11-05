This doesn’t quite look like a Northern Lights over the Alps

In the last few days, a photograph of the mountaineer and mountain guide Marco Confortola has been circulating online, showing a particular lighting effect, taken at dawn around the Gran Zebrù, the second highest mountain in Trentino-Alto Adige, on the border with Lombardy. After being shared on many profiles on social networks, the image was also reported by some newspapers and by TG1, who described it as an alpine “northern lights”, an extremely rare event in our latitudes.

According to numerous experts, however, the photo does not show a Northern Lights at all and, after all, Confortola himself had not written anything of the kind sharing his own photograph. He had limited himself to writing: «This morning, going up towards the Gran Zebrù, nature gave us this crazy image». The words “Northern Lights” were not even contained in the hashtags he had chosen to accompany the description of his image. He was then credited with some statements about a Northern Lights in an article published a few days later on the Corriere della Sera.

The Northern Lights are an optical effect of the Earth’s atmosphere that occurs due to the interaction of some charged particles (protons and electrons) – carried by the solar wind – with the belt of the atmosphere called the ionosphere. Particles excite atoms in the atmosphere, which subsequently lose their accumulated energy by emitting light with various wavelengths. And precisely in this phase the aurora becomes visible, but generally only in the vicinity of the magnetic poles of the Earth.

In periods of particular activity of the Sun, it may happen that our planet is hit by a more intense solar wind, which makes the auroras even more visible and sometimes at lower latitudes than usual around the poles. At the end of last week the Sun had in fact produced flares (powerful bursts of radiation) that had then led to more intense auroras, but looking at the data not to the point of making them observable at the latitude of Trentino-Alto Adige.

To keep an eye on the auroras, the Kp scale is usually taken into consideration, used to measure the geomagnetic activity of our planet. The values ​​of Kp are between 0 and 9: the higher the number, the more it means that the aurora will be intense and that it can be observed in the sky at lower latitudes than polar ones.

On the morning of last October 30, when Confortola took his photograph, the Kp values ​​were between 1 and 3, therefore low to make visible some phenomenon attributable to the auroras at latitudes similar to ours. The following day, Kp increased slightly, but still did not reach values ​​such as to make it possible to sight an aurora over the Alps. Although with some approximation, the diagram below helps to get an idea of ​​the Kp values ​​to have an aurora at a great distance from the North Pole.

Experts and amateurs have also pointed out that the phenomenon photographed by Confortola does not seem to have characteristics similar to those of the auroras, especially as regards the colors. Most have green streaks in the sky and sometimes turn red, but hardly with the colors shown in the image. It is also unusual that the streaks in the photograph extend the profile of the mountains vertically, as if they cast their shadow towards the sky.

If it had been an aurora there would have been then most likely similar reports from other areas at the same latitude, but there are no other sightings.

Despite the numerous doubts of the experts, the image of Confortola has been widely taken up and defined as a “Northern Lights” by some newspapers. The Corriere della Sera has dedicated several articles to it, the TG1 he dedicated a short article in which Confortola does not go so far as to define the phenomenon he observed as an aurora. He explains that he spotted it shortly after 7 am, adding that he saw it disappear “after seven seconds”. The report also includes a few seconds of statements by a CNR researcher, which however give the idea of ​​having been extracted from a broader and more articulated discourse.

The pink magic of a Northern Lights on #Alps. The image of this very rare event, taken by a mountaineer over 3,000 meters high, is already viral on social media. #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/oNOvnCSZvl – Tg1 (@ Tg1Rai) November 3, 2021

A rather shared hypothesis is that the photograph is simply moved or the effect of some optical aberration due to the lens or sensor of the smartphone with which it was taken. The resolution of the image shared on social networks is quite low and makes it difficult to make more detailed assumptions about any natural phenomena observed that day around dawn.

Following the reports in the newspapers and the numerous comments on social networks, Confortola published a post on Facebook in which he clarified that he simply shared a particular photograph without reaching conclusions: “I post what I want on my page and repeat not having the competence I do not claim the right and presumption to define things that I do not know at all. Let them arrange themselves among experts on the subject. Incidentally: NO PHOTOS MOVES! ».