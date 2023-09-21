This drink will help you prevent the flu and strengthen your defenses

Mexico.-

Autumn has begun and due to changes in temperature it is common to have respiratory diseases, for this reason it is necessary to strengthen the immune system naturally with foods and drinks that have properties to avoid diseases like flu . This time we recommend an infusion that has proven effective in preventing the troubles of influenza and other diseases, which is why it has become a favorite of many people.

The flu is usually caused by a common influenza virus, and it is common for people to call themselves “the flu” when they only have a cold, because the symptoms are similar and it mainly affects the nose, throat and ears, lungs. Affects. Infection with this virus increases from autumn to winter, as the climate causes the nasal mucosa to dry out, leaving the respiratory tract without any protective barrier.

What can I take to prevent flu?

According to some articles and recommendations on the Internet, although there are many home remedies to prevent flu, many people still suggest drinking tea? Clove, which has various properties that enhance protection that prevents viruses from entering the body. This plant is an antiseptic, antipyretic and natural analgesic that helps with cold and flu symptoms such as headache, chills and fever.

Likewise, it prevents respiratory diseases, and is used to treat digestive problems and other problems such as constipation, as it promotes digestion. It also contains high amounts of antioxidants, including eugenol, a compound proven to be a natural antioxidant. Finally, cloves contain vitamins A, C, D, E, K and minerals such as calcium, manganese, magnesium and potassium; And it contains omega-3 fatty acids.

How to make clove tea?

Material:

2 cups water

4 or 5 cloves

a stick of cinnamon

a piece of striped ginger

one spoon lemon juice

One spoon honey.

Preparation:

Heat 2 cups of water in a vessel till it boils. Once it boils, add crushed cloves, ginger and cinnamon. HolidayLeave the preparation for 15 to 20 minutes So that the ingredients contain all their benefits and nutrients. Finally, strain the extract and add lemon juice and honey, which are also very popular for treating flu symptoms and have been proven effective in preventing this type of respiratory illness.

With information from the Herald of Mexico