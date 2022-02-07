We often eat and drink whatever is offered to us as light and useful for health.

However, not all drinks that we find on the market are good for your health. Indeed some even despite the wording light or sugar-free would be anything but beneficial for our body.

This could be the case with fruit juices that have a high sugar content. While they have instead almost entirely lost all the beneficial properties of fruit.

This drink would help prevent diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure and fill up on vitamin C

But let’s get to our drink, we’re talking about pure blueberry extract.

A drink that would help prevent diabetes, cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure, among other things. It also appears to be rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, compounds that help the blood vessels and heart stay healthy.

Blueberries are relatively low-calorie fruits, and we can also find them on the market in the black and red variant.

They also appear to be rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. As well as vitamins A, B, D and K.

They would have beneficial effects on the health of the heart and on that of the vessels in particular the arteries. Also useful for the prevention of varicose veins, fragile capillaries and to improve blood circulation. Therefore it would seem to be able to help against cardiovascular disorders.

In addition, with their low sugar content they are ideal for those suffering from glycemic fluctuations. They would also have protective properties for the bladder and ocular capillaries. Furthermore, it would seem that their beneficial action extends to memory, acting positively on cognitive abilities.

The ally juice of health

Cranberry juice is extracted from the pressing of cranberry berries. And it would be rich in anthocyanins, pectins and tannins. All compounds that preserve the health of the body as they counteract the formation of free radicals. Also contributing to collagen health.

For these reasons they would seem to play a key role in aging as well.

How to choose the drink

When we buy this drink, we must pay attention to some fundamental aspects such as the label, the ingredients, as well as the expiry date.

In fact, the added sugars must absolutely be absent and the blueberry must occupy the first place on the list. Furthermore, the fewer ingredients there are, the higher the quality of the product.

Other formulations

For those who do not like the flavor of blueberry instead of giving up its benefits, they can opt for blueberry supplements. Commercially available in capsule and liquid form. In any case, before any intake it is always preferable to contact your doctor.

Deepening

