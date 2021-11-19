This driver prevents you from upgrading to Windows 11

According to reports from Bleeping Computer colleagues, a new problem has been identified in Windows 11 which brings users who use Intel Smart Sound Technology to the visualization of the fearsome “blue screen” because of driver incompatibility. Microsoft, via the “Windows 11 Known Issues and Notifications” page, informed that those affected will not be able to upgrade to Windows 11.

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The driver responsible for the situation is IntcAudioBus.sys with a file version older than 10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152, which in “Device Manager” is presented with the name “Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) audio controller“. The device in question is a digital signal processor that works together with the Core and Atom CPUs to manage voice commands and play music without draining the battery. It is not to be confused with the other Intel SST, or Speed ​​Select Technology, which allows servers to change their clock speed depending on the workload.

The “correction” consists inupdate the driver to a newer version. Just to make things more complicated, the 10.30.x versions are no more recent than the 10.29.x ones and the update may depend on the PC manufacturer offering the update. After the installation is complete, the compatibility hold on the update should be lifted. The news comes shortly after a recent Insider build (22000.346) of Windows 11 replaced the “black screen” error with the previous “blue screen”, which we all know well from previous releases of the Redmond operating system. At the moment, however, the reasons that led to this change are not clear.