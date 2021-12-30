This DVB-T2 decoder is on offer on Amazon at over half the price

The official transition to the new broadcast decoding of major TV channels digital terrestrial has only been postponed for a few months (for the main channels) but inexorably, sooner or later, we will all have to equip ourselves with a TV compatible with DVB-T2 standard or a decoder that can act as an intermediary for our old TV. If you have chosen this second path you will surely be looking for the right one to buy, perhaps spending the minimum possible, so here is the offer for you.

DVB-T2 decoder on offer at over half price

We are talking about the Leelbox DVB-T2 Digital Terrestrial Decoder, on sale on Amazon for over half the list price thanks to the discount code that you will find at the end of the article. The device is sufficiently complete for the price you can take home: it is in fact a Full HD decoder with Hevc 10 bit support, support H.265 / Dolby / MPEG-2/4 and USB WiFi via dongle.

There is also integrated support for YouTube (not Netflix). Directly from the remote control of the decoder it is then possible to turn the TV off or on using the appropriate button, in this way you can put the old remote control (which you will no longer need) in the drawer, so as to have only one in circulation.

Furthermore, among its functions, it is equipped with the possibility of recording television programs simply by pressing the REC button. In this regard it is obviously necessary to connect a memory medium via USB (such as a USB stick, we recommend at least 64GB like this one on Amazon).

You can buy the Leelbox DVB-T2 decoder at a price of 16 euros instead of 39.99 euros with the discount code Z3JSMQMJ to be included in the payment phase.

It may interest you: Best DVB-T2 decoders