This Edit Shows What Jason Momoa Would Look Like Without A Beard And It’s Not What You’d Imagine

What would Jason Momoa look like without his iconic beard? This digital edition that has already gone viral reveals it…

One of the most representative physical characteristics of Jason Momoa It is his bohemian beard, thick on the chin and in the neck area and shorter on the sides. The actor who played Khal Drogo in game of Thrones He has fallen in love with millions of fans around the world with his peculiar and authentic style, in which his long and disheveled hair also stands out.

But what would the actor look like? Dune, Aquaman Y Sweet Girl without his well-known goatee type lock?

This Edit Shows What Jason Would Look Like Without A Beard And It’s Not What You’d Imagine

The Facebook page, Cinexcepción, was in charge of sharing a digital edition that shows what Momoa would look like without his iconic beard. The result quickly went viral and generated all kinds of reactions on social networks.

“Friends, take notice,” says the caption of the publication in which comments such as: «They give him a huge double chin, nothing to do. With or without a beard, it’s perfect», «The beard is the make-up of men… I particularly like them with a beard», «Camilo Sexto» and ·Conclusion: the beard hides your double chin. I’ve been growing my beard since tomorrow.”

However, some users took it upon themselves to publish some real photos of Jason without a beard and showed that the edition published by Cinexcepción is far from reality.

