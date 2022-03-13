This Elden Ring Item Will Help You Level Up Fast: Location And How To Get It

With it we will increase the runes obtained by defeating enemies, significantly accelerating the development of our character.

We hope you are enjoying your journey through the midlands, although it is clear that sometimes it can be harder than expected. To make your adventure in Elden Ring a little more bearable, at 3DJuegos we wanted to throw you out with a cable some advices on which starting class to choose and what its key characteristics are, as well as trying to make it easier for you to develop your characters with our recommendations for attribute distribution.

The Talisman is found in the Caelid regionBut the first step is level up and for this, as you know, you will need runes to use them in your attributes and as you progress in the game, you will need more and more of them per level. To facilitate this climb there is an item in the Elden Ring that will give you a direct bonus on received runes With each enemy downed, though, it’s not advisable to go for them until you’re a few hours into the game.

Its about Gold scarab, a Talisman that once equipped, will offer us as an effect an “increase in the runes obtained from defeated enemies”. To find it you will have to go to the east of the map, to the kaelid region. Once in it, you can take as a point of reference the Grace Place Burning Wallwhich will appear on the map marked next to the spyglass symbol.

Head east from this Place of Grace until you reach a ravine, from there jump over the branches until you find the abandoned cave, where the gold scarab is found. Although this is not a particularly difficult dungeon, it is likely that you will take damage from red rotan effect that you will have already faced if you have traveled through Caelidthat is why we recommend that you load consumables to combat it, such as bowling preservatives or failing that, the raw beaf to immunize you.

The biggest challenge will be to combat red rotIt is a very dark cave, so it is advisable to carry a torch or a flashlight. It’s not a particularly labyrinthine cave, so you shouldn’t have any trouble getting to the end and dealing with its bosses: the Rotten Knight Scythe and Rotten Knight Lancer. They are not very challenging enemies and when you kill them you will receive the coveted Golden Scarab Talisman and with it a bonus of one 20% more runes by defeated enemy.

A few days ago we told you how to get 11,000 runes with a single attack and without exposing yourself to any risk, a rune harvest trick which can be even more effective if we combine it with this Talisman.

