This elegant smart watch pulls its price below 90 euros

One of the most elegant watches to wear and to play sports stylish is this Amazfit GTR 2e loaded with great specs and with a price that today falls to €89.90 thanks to a Amazon discount coupon of 40 euros. The offer is only available in green and black colors of this model.

It is one of the best smartwatches on the market today that can boast against others such as the Apple Watch 7 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, among others. The Xiaomi-Amazfit watches more than comply because they are very, very complete in features and very contained in price. Today this Amazfit GTR 2e is a highly recommended purchase for less than 90 euros.

The Amazfit smart watch has a screen with 2.5D curved glass, an aluminum alloy body and a vacuum liner. This makes it more resistant to everything. Your panel is of type AMOLED with 1.39″ size and high resolution. Elegantly show off this watch on your wrist thanks to the power of customization, both from spheres availablelike 22mm compatible straps Wide.

It is a smartwatch in which you will always have the hours visible with its technology always-on. As for integrated sensors, we have everything: heart rate, oxygen saturation, pedometer, GPS+GLONASS, ambient thermometer and accelerometer. We will be able to control the quality of sleep, know how many steps we take a day, the distance traveled and if our state of health is optimal or needs some ‘tweaks’. This last is thanks to BioTracker 2 PPG which will give us the data in the Amazfit Zepp app available on Android and iOS.

Its battery will give us more than one joy, since it lasts a few 24 days of typical use and 45 days of basic use. One pass, month and a half without having to charge it. Inside we have the Alexa assistant to be able to ask him to call a certain contact, to play music in an app or to tell us what the weather is going to be like in our area.

And if you are a sports lover, you have it all together in this Amazfit GTR 2e: over 90 pre-installed sports modes, choose one of them and once the activity is finished, the watch will store all the data collected and give you an assessment. We can also let the clock itself detect the type of activity that we do without having to choose it manually, this function only detects 6 different types (outdoor running, treadmill, walking, cycling, swimming pool and elliptical).

