“This emotional drain is the worst.” Irene Castillo publishes a tweet that worries followers

The host of “Arriba mi gente” revealed that she is “about to throw in the towel.” The tweet, which he later deleted, put his fans on alert.

Irene Castillo is one of the most beloved and admired figures on Salvadoran television. Both on the small screen and on social networks, she appears happy, radiant, in love, self-confident… full! However, like any mere mortal, she also has her ups and downs, that is, moments where she is invaded by sadness, fatiguediscouragement and even insecurities.

Last Friday morning, the model also surprised her Twitter followers with a message in which she hinted that her emotions are on the surface. They were words that puzzled several of her followers on that social network. In her tweet, Pepe Barahona’s famous girlfriend explained that she is experiencing an “emotional exhaustion” that makes her want to “want to throw in the towel.”

“I have been asking God every day for approximately 2 years to give me patience, prudence and wisdom so as not to throw in the towel. This emotional exhaustion is the worst”expressed the presenter, without providing further details about her emotional situation.

This is the tweet that Irene posted and then deleted. Photo Illustrative and non-commercial image/ twitter.com/IreneCastillotv

As stated above, the tweet worried several of her followers, who gave her words of encouragement and motivated her to continue.

Hours later, the tweet was deleted, generating more anxiety and concern in his fans.

“Does anyone know what is happening to Irene? Her Twitter post broke my heart 💔 whatever you are going through may God always enlighten your mind, guide your steps and provide the peace your soul needs”wrote the user identified as Jenn Gaitán, in a post by Irene on Instagram.

A follower gave words of support to Irene. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image/ www.instagram.com/p/Cd_5i_RJGMe/

It should be noted that, in recent days, Irene made a publication on her Instagram account where she states that constant physical exercise helps her improve her emotions.

“It’s not always about losing fat or building muscle…some days it’s just therapy. And this helps for the better”was the description of a video posted on the social network of the little camera where he is seen exercising in a gym.

In her most recent post, the influencer shared a selfie without a hint of makeup and staring at the camera.

“Off (disconnected)”, he wrote next to the snapshot.

