This endearing and hilarious science fiction adventure draws from ‘The Iron Giant’ and John Hughes’ movies, and you have less than 48 hours left to watch it on Netflix

Anyone who knows me will know that I am a staunch supporter of the work of the tireless Michael Bay at the head of the ‘Transformers’ saga. Narrative messes and excessive lengths aside, the one in Los Angeles used Decepticons and Autobots to shape priceless audiovisual symphonies of destruction; but in 2018 the franchise gave an unexpected change of direction that left us one of the best blockbusters of its year.

the heart of the robot

At that time, the people of Paramount and Hasbro decided to expand their Transformers universe to alleviate the symptoms of exhaustion of the franchise, and the result was a ‘Bumblebee’ endearing, hilarious, with a gigantic heart and that rose as the best title of the exalogy with its delicious referential cocktail.

Halfway between ‘The Iron Giant’ and John Hughes’ eighties classics, the film makes use of the enormous talent of its director Travis Knight —responsible for the magnificent ‘Kubo and the Two Magic Strings’, nominated for two Oscars— to articulate an unexpectedly emotional story with character dynamics that rise like the big stars of function.

To ‘Bumblebee’, starring hailee steinfeld —whom we would later see in ‘Hawk’s Eye’— and John Cena It did not do badly at the box office, grossing 468 million on an estimated budget between 100 and 130 million dollars. if you want to check why were many of us who fell at his feet, you can still do it on Netflix; but beware, because it will leave the platform on September 1.