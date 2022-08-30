Entertainment

This endearing and hilarious science fiction adventure draws from ‘The Iron Giant’ and John Hughes’ movies, and you have less than 48 hours left to watch it on Netflix

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Anyone who knows me will know that I am a staunch supporter of the work of the tireless Michael Bay at the head of the ‘Transformers’ saga. Narrative messes and excessive lengths aside, the one in Los Angeles used Decepticons and Autobots to shape priceless audiovisual symphonies of destruction; but in 2018 the franchise gave an unexpected change of direction that left us one of the best blockbusters of its year.

the heart of the robot

At that time, the people of Paramount and Hasbro decided to expand their Transformers universe to alleviate the symptoms of exhaustion of the franchise, and the result was a ‘Bumblebee’ endearing, hilarious, with a gigantic heart and that rose as the best title of the exalogy with its delicious referential cocktail.

Halfway between ‘The Iron Giant’ and John Hughes’ eighties classics, the film makes use of the enormous talent of its director Travis Knight —responsible for the magnificent ‘Kubo and the Two Magic Strings’, nominated for two Oscars— to articulate an unexpectedly emotional story with character dynamics that rise like the big stars of function.

Against the irrational hatred towards 'Transformers': vindicating Michael Bay's symphony of robotic destruction

To ‘Bumblebee’, starring hailee steinfeld —whom we would later see in ‘Hawk’s Eye’— and John Cena It did not do badly at the box office, grossing 468 million on an estimated budget between 100 and 130 million dollars. if you want to check why were many of us who fell at his feet, you can still do it on Netflix; but beware, because it will leave the platform on September 1.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

Your summer and back-to-school records: Steve Lacy, Quinn, Beyoncé and more!

1 min ago

Premieres HBO Max September 2022: The Armie Hammer scandal, the return of your favorite mad scientist and the return to Gilead – TV series news

12 mins ago

one of the guests betrays the bride and groom

13 mins ago

Vacations are over! You have to catch up on two months of summer cultural events

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button