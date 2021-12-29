“This episode helps to understand who we are” – Corriere.it

from Francesca Scorcucchi

In the film, Neo and Trinity return and the actor said he was thrilled to have dressed again as his character: it was like walking into a comfortable pair of shoes.

The resurrection of the Matrix is ​​born of a mourning. Lana Wachowsky, the director who together with her sister Lilly invented the title that revolutionized the science fiction genre in 1999, said that after the death of her parents, which took place a few months apart, she lived a period of deep sadness from which she managed to get out just diving into the writing of the fourth chapter of the saga,

Matrix Resurrections

, which will be in cinemas in Italy from January 1st. To overcome the loss of her parents, the director revived the protagonists of that story, Neo and Trinity. In real life you don’t have this power, but in the cinema you can bring the dead back to life, doing it with Neo helped me. And so he gave life to a story that, while telling a period after that of the first three films, takes the protagonists to a world before the Matrix of the beginnings, to that first choice: red pill and blue pill. Neo and Trinity once again have the faces of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The idea of ​​returning to play Neo was not in the mind of Keanu Reeves, which came only after a phone call from Lana Wachowski. One of those phone calls that you face standing up, listening and then saying yes without hesitation.

You say this film has an important social purpose.

I have the feeling that this film can help to understand where and who we are, what world ours is now. Since then something has changed and I believe that this chapter has a reason for being in the story of this evolution.

Matrix denounces the dangerous relationship between man and artificial intelligence …

An even more difficult relationship today. Lana treats this issue with a lot of irony. I was amazed at the level of humor in this film.

What was it like going back to wearing Neo’s duster coat?

Nice, like walking into a comfortable pair of shoes. The director managed to relate past and present, through flashbacks and narrative structure, and she did it in a really clever way. There are moments in the film where Neo wonders: was that red pill worth swallowing? We are all the fruit of our experiences, our every choice conditioned by our past. Even for Neo so.

Lana Wachowsky at the time of the first films was Larry Wachowsky. Did the transition affect your work?

The most revolutionary change concerns his artistic style. In the first film, Larry was more interested in artificial light than natural light, he was hidden behind the monitors. Lana is shooting in the sunlight today, standing next to the operator to see live what happens on the set. A completely different, more sunny way to shoot a film.

What did not change the intensity of the action scenes.

The workouts were equally tough too. There is a scene where Carrie-Anne Moss and I jump from a building. We are tied to ropes but all true. it was an experience we will never forget.

You have based a large part of your career on action cinema.

I fell in love with it when as a young boy I found work on the set of the film in which my mother’s husband was the director. I was 15, it was summer and my parents didn’t know how to spend my time on holidays. I was hired as a production assistant. I carried lunch to the actors, cables to the lighting technician, ran back and forth. I amused. The film was called A Force of One and the protagonist was Chuck Norris.