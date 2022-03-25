This Ethiopian woman claims to be the biological mother of Zahara Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie | Famous

Although the American actress is usually very low-key when it comes to her family life, she has been candid when it comes to adopting her three eldest children.

They are the children Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The famous couple had 6 children in the time they were together. The first of them was Maddox, who was born in Cambodia on August 5, 2001 and who was adopted in 2002.

In 2005 Zahara arrived, whom they took in from an orphanage in Ethiopia; As it became known at the time, her mother had died of AIDS.

Around 2006, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt welcomed their first biological child, whom they named Shiloh.

In 2007, the then ‘power couple’ enlarged the family with Pax, who was already 3 years old and an orphan in Cambodia.

Finally, in 2008, the twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline arrived.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s biological mother reappeared in 2017

As previously mentioned, Angelina Jolie assured that her adopted daughter had no mother, as she had had a fateful end after suffering from AIDS.

However, in 2017, the British newspaper ‘The Mail’ published that Zahara’s biological mother was alive and the reasons why the little girl ended up in the orphanage were completely different.

This, after having interviewed Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, a then 31-year-old woman, a resident of rural Ethiopia and who claimed to be the parent of Angelina Jolie’s daughter.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s biological mom had a rough life

According to the statements that Mentewab offered to the English media, her pregnancy was the result of rape and when her family found out that she was expecting a baby, they kicked her out of her home.

After this event, she fled to a small town in Ethiopia called Hosanna, where she gave birth to the now daughter of Angelina Jolie. She originally gave him the name Yemasrech, which means “good news.”

However, the situation did not improve for the young woman and her newborn. Because she was alone and unable to work, the two’s health rapidly deteriorated, so they returned to her hometown to seek help from her family.

There, Mentewab’s mother suggested giving her daughter up for adoption, and because she was “too weak,” she agreed.

However, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s biological mother assured that, if she could have, she would have stayed with her little girl.

In the same publication, he commented that the man who was in charge of the adoption process was the one who invented the story that he had died of AIDS and that, to this day, he is still upset about it.

At that time, the biological mother of Angelina Jolie’s daughter expressed her gratitude and admiration for the way in which the actress has taken care of her daughter, although she also stated that she would like to have some kind of contact with the now adolescent.

“She has a life that I could never give her, but in any case I would like to have some kind of contact, I would like to see her face (…) I would ask Angelina to let me talk to her (…) I don’t want to Angelina’s money, you don’t have to give me money, I just want to talk to Zahara”.

Mentewab also explained that the only way he has to know how his daughter has grown is through the media, as well as the information that one of his brothers who lives in the United States sends him.

To this day, Angelina Jolie has not expressed her version on this subject.