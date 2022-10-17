This Euphoria actress participates in a new Marvel movie made by Sony – Metro World News

Sony’s goal with Marvel is to expand the Spider-Man universeand for that they are preparing films like El Malo, which will star Bad Bunny and Madame Web, who will have Dakota Johnson in charge of this clairvoyant mutant whose powers of precognition allow her to mentally connect with spiders.

In addition to Dakota, the film will feature the participation of Sydney Sweeney who has just done her best work. in the second season of Euphoriawhere he achieved an Emmy Award nomination for his character in Cassie Howard.

In the first images of the filming, which takes place in New York, you can see the first look of the actress, although her role is still not clear, many forums suggest that she will be in charge of playing Julia Carpenter , the second Spiderwoman.

Sweeney’s hair was almost auburn in color. In addition to glasses and little makeup to highlight the innocence of the character in this film.

Details of the tape Madame Web that prepares Sony

Dakota Johnson will star in the project as Madame Web herself, whose psychic abilities keep her glued to spiders.

The cast of this film will also have the presence of Emma Roberts, Tahir Rahim, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott. All under the direction of SJ Clarkson who will develop a story under the script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless whose work we have already seen in Morbius.

According to some rumors, this film would be connected in some way with the Spider-Man trilogy by director Sam Raimi, starring Tobey Maguire, especially because of the actresses’ clothing style that looks very early 2000. However , this is just a theory.