This excellent futuristic thriller starring Justin Timberlake

Time is money. This Thursday, TFX broadcasts at 9:05 p.m. the futuristic thriller “Time Out”, directed by Andrew Niccol and released in theaters in November 2011. This science fiction film is carried by Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried and Cillian Murphy. It had been generally appreciated by the public: on “Allociné” *, viewers gave it a rating of 3.5 stars out of 5.

“A very simple idea gives birth to an excellent film”

“Time Out” takes place in a dystopian universe where our “life time” has become the new bargaining chip. Genetically modified men no longer age after 25 years. On the other hand, from this age, each individual must obtain “time” to stay alive. In this world, the rich manage to stay young and beautiful for eternity while the poor beg, steal and borrow from banks a few “hours” in order to escape death. Wrongly accused of a murder, Will Salas flees and takes Silvia Weis hostage, who gradually becomes his ally.

“Le Parisien” loved this “simple idea” which had “gave birth to an excellent film“: “Anticipation thriller ‘Time Out’, which offers Justin Timberlake a tailor-made role, belongs to this extremely rare category.“.”A fast-paced, terrifyingly lucid sci-fi film“, had written “The Sunday newspaper”.Behind an ultimately very classic story, it is a…

