This excellent technique of Kendall Jenner which is a huge hit will inspire you!

Kendall Jenner is one of those who set the trends! In terms of Nail art 2022, it offers us a new way to appreciate the French Manicure!

Trends are coming in this year. And for the biggest beautystas, even the smallest detail of our appearance is important. Especially since it is always pleasant to have pretty hands.

If you are one of those looking for a Nail Art 2022 that is a hit, this article should interest you! Indeed, one of the techniques used by Kendall Jenner has been attracting a lot of attention for the past few weeks. We tell you more in the rest of our article!

Nail Art 2022: The same rules as fashion?

Before we look at this trend launched by Kendall Jenner, let’s take a look at the ideas that are a hit in Nail Art 2022. There are many of them, but only a few have managed to catch our attention. And for good reason, they seem to follow the same trendy principles of clothing fashion.

This is particularly the case for colors. Nail Art 2022 once again highlights the most daring shades! Nail professionals will recommend that you opt for those which pull towards the fluo. And why not try this color that has been all the rage for a few months which is none other than Very Peri? This color has stood out from the others and will have taken over all wardrobes in a few months.

On the style side, know that the French Manicure is still one of the hottest Nail Art 2022 ideas. Simple, sober and yet easy to make, it promises to suit all styles. It is for this reason that more and more stars are appropriating it. The latter, however, reinvents itself regularly with new styles. It’s up to you to find the one that suits you the most!

But the Nail Art 2022 is also in care! Indeed, no beauty treatment would be successful without going through a few skin treatments. And for that, you can count on the many ideas that are flocking to TikTok. These allow you to soften the skin of your hands but also to perfect your style. It is therefore a track to follow before testing this trend launched by Kendall Jenner!

A variant of the French Manicure?

A few weeks ago Kendall Jenner caused a sensation for her fashion sense. As always, the American star knows how to stand out on the red carpets. And this was as much about her outfits as the details of her makeover. His manicure could also be ranked among the most interesting Nail Art 2022 ideas!

What to inspire you if you are looking for an original idea to sublimate your nails. What is his secret? Well know that this Nail Art 2022 is none other thana French Manicure revisited. There is therefore no question of seeing more white on the tips of your nails this time! Although this technique is quite restrained, it is not in the tone of extravagance that the new year brings.

Those who wish to bet on glamor will opt instead for a printed Nail Art 2022. At least that’s what this manicure adopted by Kendall Jenner for one of her last outings suggests. The latter is distinguished by its brown and black reflections.

Something to bring out your strong personality! And to perfect the result even more, the latter does not forget the last shiny coat. The latter will give the best effects to your Nail Art 2022. Be aware that the latter can be worn on all occasions! What allow you to gain in style.

How to adopt this Nail Art 2022?

Kendall Jenner’s style makes you dream? Know that it is quite possible to enjoy this Nail Art 2022 from home! The technique consists in making a classic French Manicure base. Afterwards, you can make a piece that suits you. It is advisable to use varied colors that easily match your look.

For the rest, know that thecolor combination depends on your style. However, it is still important that you choose shades that do not clash with the rest of your look. Enough to allow you to gain in style!