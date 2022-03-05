This exercise bike is foldable and has an LCD screen and eight resistance levels.

It was one of the most demanded products during the lockdown period in 2020 and, perhaps, a surprise for both manufacturers and users. The stationary bicycle turned out to be a boom in that state of alarm derived from the covid-19 pandemic and getting one to exercise at home cost more than one some other impossible. A problematic mission due to lack of stock caused by the fever of giving pedals from home and with the comfort that offers a basic element of many training routines.

The list of exercise bikes on the market, however, is endless and each one offers multiple possibilities, adapting to the most experienced user, but, simultaneously, to others with fewer boards or far from this world. In Showroom we have chosen the Cecotec X-Bike exercise bikefolding and with LCD screen with a large number of indicators.

Enlarge

FOLDABLE, MULTIFUNCTION AND WITH LCD SCREEN

The Cecotec X-Bike it’s a stationary bike foldable, easy to assemble and carry anywhere, ideal for placing it in different spaces, such as any room in the house, but also in the patio, the garden or the terrace. His Ergonomic design, advanced, and its adjustable parts allow the user to find the optimal position while carrying out all types of training, something that makes it perfect for most people. Thanks to its versatility, this exercise bike is the great ally of anyone who chooses to pedal away from the street or the roads, whether in a high-intensity exercise or a more relaxed one. In fact, the product incorporates up to eight different levels of resistance that pretend to simulate flat or mountain routes.

Enlarge

In order not to lose detail of the training and to have everything under control, the bicycle includes a LCD screen that shows several indicators in order to get more out of the exercise. Thus, we can control the time, the speed, the calories consumed, the distance traveled or the heart rate. The X-Bike also adds a integrated SCAN function, capable of displaying each of the meters in sequence for a set period of time. Another feature to highlight is the heart rate monitor, which offers a view of the heart rate. In this way, the bicycle is also a kind of computer with a huge range of possibilities and details that will improve the experience of the user who tries it.

SILENT PEDALING SYSTEM AND WHEELS

The lockdown showed that moving the gym home was not as easy as some thought. To the lack of space, more limited, in many cases it was necessary to add the coexistence with more people under the same roof. The latter, sometimes, can be a disadvantage when playing sports. In this sense, and to guarantee maximum comfort for both the person who exercises and the one who does not, the X-Bike adds a ‘Silence Fit’ system for agile and silent pedalingperfect for all those users who watch TV or listen to music while exercising. The pedals also incorporate a strap for greater safety and comfort. and with the sole purpose of preventing the foot from moving.

Enlarge

Cecotec’s X-Bike includes a 2.5-kilo inertia flywheel with a fluid and fast belt drive. The Xtreme Comfort saddle, meanwhile, improves posture and position and provides the user with total well-being. Thanks to the wheels Located on the base, the bike can be easily moved from one place to another.

Enlarge

Other exercise bikes that may interest you

*All prices included in this article are updated as of 03-05-2022.

Subscribe to the Showroom newsletter and periodically receive the best offers