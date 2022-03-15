this exercise will suffice

We all know what we should do exercise and eat healthy. Healthy eating will protect us from noncommunicable diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer. Same benefits for people who do some kind of physical activity.

In this sense, the World Health Organization (WHO) provides an enlightening piece of information: people with an insufficient level of physical activity have a Death risk between 20% and 30% higher compared to people who achieve a sufficient level of physical activity.

It is not the only benefit. New research from the University of Georgia shows that physical activity may help protect cognitive habilyties as you age. And it doesn’t have to be intense exercise to have a significant impact, the researchers say.

“This finding doesn’t say, ‘If you’re older, you should go out and start running marathons.’ It means that if you take more steps, if you move around a little more in your environment, that may be helpful for your brain health.” and keep you more independent as you age,” explains study lead author Marissa Gogniat.

six minute walk

The study, published in Sport Sciences for Health, found that exercise improves brain function. Specifically, the research followed 51 older adults, tracking their physical activity and fitness measures.

The participants took tests specifically designed to measure cognitive functioning and underwent MRIs to assess brain function. They also wore a device that measured the intensity of the user’s physical activity, the number of steps taken and the distance traveled.

The researchers evaluated the fitness through a test six minute walkduring which the participants walked as fast as they could to cover the greatest possible distance within the time limit.

The brain: lots of connected networks

The brain it is made up of a bunch of different networks. These networks are in constant communication, sending information to each other. The network that is active when the body is at rest, for example, is turned off when a person starts trying to complete a task. At that time, another network is activated. While one of these networks is active, the other must be turned off. If it doesn’t, it’s a sign that a person’s brain isn’t working as well as it should.

According to Gogniat, these networks are the key to being able to carry out basic tasks in daily life, such as remembering important information and exhibiting self-control. But as people get older, these tasks often get more difficult.

small gestures

This study was the first to examine how these networks interact with physical activity and fitness to affect brain function.

“This article gives us some evidence that when people whose brain networks are not working optimally engage in physical activity, we see an improvement in their executive function and independence,” Gogniat continues.

The author says that it is only necessary move, on a smaller scale, without the need for highly demanding and intense training. In the opinion of the researcher, “big changes are not needed, but small changes of habits”.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





