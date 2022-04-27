this exoskeleton without batteries turns you into a robot almost three meters tall – FayerWayer

The world of robotics sometimes seems to have no end in the wide range of possibilities that seem to open up day after day.

Perhaps the most recent and most disturbing example of this we have with the Tesla Bot, better known as Optimus.

This automaton developed by Tesla Motors under the supervision of Elon Musk, in theory, will be able to perform a wide range of physical tasks, but it will also be able to store personalities and memories of individuals.

This is all at a ridiculously early stage in the process and it would take years before we would see the robot operational.

But this is not the only project in the robotics industry that is stealing glances and igniting debate.

Skelotonics shows on video his suit that turns you into a robot

In recent days, a demonstration video of Skelotnics, an exoskeleton that can turn the wearer into a 2.7-meter robot, has become relatively viral among the community devoted to robotics developments.

Developed by the firm Robot Start Inc., this suit allows enhancing the capabilities of any human, doubling their height and increasing their strength capabilities:

As we can see in the video, this exoskeleton with a weight of 40 kilos, basically transforms you into a giant robot, reflecting your every movement with a shocking degree of precision.

Although its weight sounds like something huge, the reality is that it has a light frame since it lacks batteries or any other external power source. You read that right, Skeletonics is unconventional and uses kinetic energy to operate.

The entire secret of its operation would be based on a complex mechanical mechanism based on a supposed “three-dimensional closed link structure” patented by the company itself and applied to the development of this suit.

Thanks to this, the exoskeleton looks like something out of an anime. highlightssince the body has a high degree of freedom of movement with an impressive degree of precision.

Although what we see in the video is a demonstration of the suit, the reality is that Robot Start Inc. has not yet said anything about its availability and final price.

The obvious utilities of this exoskeleton would be for industrial tasks or less heavy scenarios where doubling the height and strength would be useful to reach high places or carry objects of large volume and weight.

Although it will be necessary to wait a little longer to know how expensive it will be.