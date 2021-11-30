This explosive cryptocurrency is poised to take the place of Shiba Inu

This cryptocurrency is battling with Shiba Inu for 11th position in the ranking of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. If you’re on the hunt for the next Shiba Inu you shouldn’t lose sight of Avalanche.

No cryptocurrency has been as hot this year as Shiba Inu (SHIB). A cryptocurrency born out of nothing to become one of the most talked about and most traded meme coins on the market.

Shiba Inu was able to change the lives of investors who bought this coin at the beginning of the year. Shiba Inu generated a peak earnings of over 121,000,000% in less than 10 months! (not a typo). In other words, if you had been lucky enough to buy at midnight on January 1st and sell at peak on October 27th, you might have transform 10 euros into more than 12 million euros.

However, this is now a thing of the past and it is practically impossible for Shiba Inu to replicate these performances again. In recent weeks, the SHIB token price fell by more than 50%, and even though the meme coin has started to rise again in the past few hours, the long-term outlook is very bad for Shiba.

With this in mind, the investors looking for the next Shiba Inu they don’t have to work hard. Among the many cryptocurrencies present on the market today, there is an explosive coin that is battling with Shiba Inu the eleventh position in the ranking of the most precious cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization; this cryptocurrency is Avalanche (AVAX).

Avalanche is back running

For much of this year, Avalanche has been trading at a market capitalization of around $ 5 billion or less. It proved to be a cryptocurrency big enough to attract attention but not big enough to rank as a top-tier cryptocurrency. However, Avalanche started gaining momentum in August 2021 then stabilized after a couple of months and outperformed several other cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization. Someone may have thought that Avalanche was short of strength to keep growing, however, she was just catching her breath.

Starting from early November Avalanche is back to racing and is unlikely to stop now. Avalanche got a particularly big boost after that Deloitte has decided to build disaster relief software platforms on the Avalanche blockchain. Admittedly, Avalanche’s earnings weren’t nearly as impressive as Shiba Inu’s in October. However, Avalanche has steadily climbed the list of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world.

By comparing these two cryptocurrencies, as Avalanche skyrocketed in recent weeks, Shiba Inu was sinking. And in recent days Avalanche has been battling with Shiba Inu to become the No. 11 on the ranking as market capitalization.

Why Avalanche is so attractive

Avalanche is the brainchild of Cornell University professor Emin Gün Sirer. He is a pioneer in cryptographic research. Gün Sirer even designed a virtual currency concept six years before the release of the Bitcoin white paper

What really sets Avalanche apart from other cryptocurrencies is its architecture. Blockchains like Ethereum (ETH) face large-scale decentralization problems. This can lead to high commission costs. However, Avalanche solves these problems by incorporating three distinct but interoperable blockchains in his network.

The Avalanche Exchange Chain (X-Chain) is used to create and exchange AVAX token natives of the platform. The Contract Chain (C-Chain) allows developers to build decentralized applications using smart contracts. The Platform Chain (P-Chain) coordinates the validators for the verification of transactions and creates sub-networks (dynamic sets of validators).

Thanks to this architecture, Avalanche can process more than 4,500 transactions per second at low cost while remaining highly scalable. Perhaps more importantly, its time to finalization (when a transaction has been irreversibly added to the blockchain) is less than two seconds, much faster than other blockchains.

Unsurprisingly, developers have flocked to the platform. Now there are more than 150 projects in the Avalanche ecosystem, including crypto wallets and non-fungible token markets (NFTs).

Is Avalanche a good long-term investment?

Like many other cryptocurrencies available in the market, Avalanche’s price has fallen due to recent news of the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, however, investors should expect significant volatility in the near term.

Is Avalanche a good long-term investment? It could very well be. Of course, there are many other blockchains that are competing to take the place of Ethereum, see for example Cardano) ADA) and Solana (SOL). But Avalanche is gaining adoption and should be seen as one of the top contenders.

Avalanche Real Time Chart (AVAX)

