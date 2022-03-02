This eye contour with vitamin C is going to be a hit because it fights the wrinkles of the look without irritating even the most sensitive skin

The

vitamin C always promises in all its forms. And although we can find it in many types of cosmetics, some already iconic, such as this luxury serum that is the favorite of dermatologists, the new releases are like a breath of fresh air for our cosmetic bag, especially if they come to become the favorites of celebrities and experts.

Once you have recognized the active ingredients that cannot be mixed in the same facial routine (including vitamin C, of ​​course), you will be pleased to know that the new beauty signature of

Scarlett Johanssonhave a

eye cream with vitamin C that works as a perfect base of maintenance before the

signs of aging eyesand that far outweighs eye patches.

Video.



Eye contour: how to take care of it to avoid wrinkles.



The eternal Hollywood actress has just carved out a well-deserved niche among the celebrity CEO boom in the beauty industry. Between veterans like Jessica Alba and hers Honest Beauty, or more recent ones like Jennifer Aniston and her hair brand LolaVie, Scarlett has launched

The Outset alongside Kate Foster. A clean proposal with “clean” ingredients and effective formulas that undergo exhaustive stability, compatibility and safety tests. Her minimalist collection has a complete routine, from cleansing to the end of hydration with a day cream and a night cream. But without a doubt, we are left with the eye contour.

It is called Smoothing vitamin C Eye+Expression Lines Cream, and in its composition we find

Ascorbyl Glucosidea

stable vitamin C derivative that does not oxidize with light, that can be used during the day and that does not irritate this sensitive and delicate area. This ingredient is obtained from the union of a sugar molecule (glucose) and a vitamin C molecule (ascorbic acid) through an enzymatic reaction. Along with this active ingredient, we find vegan hyaluronic acid, Irish moss and centella asiatica.

Smoothing vitamin C Eye+Expression Lines Cream by The Outset /



courtesy the outfit



a cocktail that

revitalizes the lookilluminates it, ends with a tired appearance and fatigue, hydrates a lot, strengthens and firms the structure of the contour and the eyelids, decongests bags, depigments dark circles and

deeply fills fine wrinkles of expression of the ocular zone. Perfect to prevent at 20, to stop at 30 and to strengthen beyond 40.

Of course, nothing to envy other high-performance options. Our safe bet is

pharmacy eye contour made in Spain Radiance Endocare from Cantabria Labs.

Radiance Endocare from Cantabria Labs. /



courtesy endo care



For daily use, it protects against aging caused by free radicals and works as a perfect antioxidant for skin cells. It is also suitable for sensitive skin and contains anti-pollution technology in its formula along with other ingredients such as titanium dioxide, caffeine,

niacinamide and the

tranexamic acid. Reduces puffiness, illuminates, unifies the tone and fights dark circles effectively.