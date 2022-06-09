This eye cream from French pharmacies is Selena Gomez’s favorite product

What if you let yourself be tempted by Selena Gomez’s favorite eye contour?

Very active on social networks Selena Gomez has just shared her new skincare routine, only made up of beauty products at low prices. If the actress and businesswoman uses aloe vera gel or a cleanser Neutrogena, it is especially his eye contour that caught the attention of his French fans. And for good reason : Selena Gomez has integrated into its beauty routine the famous lifting eye treatment of Caudalie. Yet another convinced that only confirms the expertise of the French beauty brand. Launched in 1995 in Bordeaux, Caudalie revolutionized the cosmetics industry by focusing on the antioxidant properties of grape seeds, the signature fruit of this wine-growing region. A winning bet for Caudaliewhose products are now sold in more than 27 countries around the world.

Why should you adopt this Caudalie eye contour treatment?

The title says it all: this “eye lifting treatment” has unique plumping properties to correct the first signs of aging and smooth out tired eyes. How ? Based on an alliance of resveratrol, hyaluronic acid and vegan collagen booster, developed in collaboration with the Harvard Medical School. This vegan treatment with 97% natural ingredients therefore effectively corrects wrinkles and dark circles thanks to its patented expertise, the results of which are proven: a double natural production of hyaluronic acid, and an 84% reduction in bags under the eyes. Its little extra? Its 100% recyclable packaging and designed from recycled glass and plastic, more environmentally friendly. A small miracle product for a fresher and more youthful look, the eye lifting treatment of Caudalie apply morning and evening on the eye contour, but also on the lip contour for equivalent effects.

Lifting Eye Contour Care Caudalie

