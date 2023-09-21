This failure in cinema ruined the brilliant saga of 4 films with brilliant actors

21 September 2023, 09:00

saga ofevening‘ Opinions may be divided, but it is impossible to deny the success he enjoyed in all the films. Starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, they managed to launch their careers and most importantly, make many companies decide. Bet on these types of novels for teenagers.

this was the case Warner Bros. in 2013When they decided to acquire’beautiful creatures‘, an adaptation of a saga composed of four books with a Gothic setting:

“Ethan lives in a small town that he wants to get out of. Until one day he meets an unusual girl, Lina, with whom he will live new experiences.

The film is directed by Richard LaGravenese, best known for ‘Postscript: I Love You’, while the cast includes notables such as Alden Ehrenreich, Alice Englert, Jeremy Irons, Viola Davis, Emmy Rossum, Emma Thompson, Zoey Deutch and Rachel Brosnahan. Artists were involved.





Considering the fan base of the books and the outcome of ‘Twilight’, the bet seemed safe, nothing could go wrong. Unfortunately everything failed and ‘Beautiful Creatures’ failed at the box office. It only raised $60 millionHe invested the same amount.

In rotten Tomatoes The film remains only with 48% approval By the community. Some criticism focused on the fact that the film strayed far from the book, in addition to the fact that the company insisted on competing directly against ‘Twilight’, making comparisons inevitable.

in interview with USA TodayAuthor Kami Garcia, writing with Margaret Stohl, defended the film’s outcome:

“We think the movie is a great representation of our world, if you’ve never read the book.”

‘Beautiful Creatures’ can be watched online HBO Max for Mexico And Latin America.