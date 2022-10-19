This famous and strange Marvel character will be in ‘Deadpool 3’; look here who it is

USA.- One of the strangest characters Marvel, Howard the Duck, will appear in the next movie Deadpool 3. According to reliable media sources Giant Freaking Robot, Howard the Duck will be part of Dead Pool 3although it is not known if he will have an active role or make one of his increasingly regular cameos in the UCM. Still, of all the projects Howard the Duck could be expected to have a role in, Dead Pool 3 it actually makes a surprising amount of sense.

Howard the Duck has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since he appeared in the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy as part of the rarities assembly of the Collector (Benicio del Toro), which also included an appearance by Cosmo the Spacedog. Since then, he has appeared on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Endgame and the animated series Disney + What If..? Depending on his role in the film, Howard the Duck could finally become an active part of Marvel’s narrative. or Deadpool 3 it could just be another use of him as a cheeky joke for comic book readers.

Credit: Marvel

Marvel Comics first introduced Howard the Duck in 1973 in Adventure into Fear #19 and was created by Steve Gerber Y Val Mayerik. While the character has generally been treated as part of conventional canon (or Earth-616, as he is known), the tone of his adventures generally leans more satirical and darkly comic than superheroic. Nevertheless, Howard the Duck has been frequently associated with more well-known characters such as She-Hulk, the Avengers and the X Men.

Perhaps the most famous, Howard the Duck starred in his own solo live-action film in 1986 in which he was played by a combination of Ed Gale (performing in a duck costume), various puppeteers and Chip Zien (like the voice). The film co-starred Lea Thompson, Tim Robbins Y Jeffrey Jonesyes, it was produced by george lucas and is known as one of the worst comic book adaptations of all time.

At the very least, fans can rest easy knowing that whatever role they Howard the Duck have in Deadpool 3, it can’t be weirder or duller than its own movie.

Howard the Duck has long been considered something of a joke character for Marvel, often commenting on the nature of superhero comics and having a level of meta-awareness of himself as a fictional character. This makes Howard the Duck quite appropriate to team up with. wade wilson in Deadpool 3, since the main attraction of this last character is that he knows that he is in a movie.

Credit: Marvel

It also appears that Deadpool actor/producer, Ryan Reynolds, he’s interested in getting an eclectic cast of characters for the third film. It has already been reported that Hugh Jackman is repeating the role of Wolverines for the movie and james marsden Y Halle Berry are in talks to return as Cyclops Y Storm, so Howard the Duck en Deadpool 3 sounds like a comparatively easy deal to make.

