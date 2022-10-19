Entertainment

This famous and strange Marvel character will be in ‘Deadpool 3’; look here who it is

USA.- One of the strangest characters Marvel, Howard the Duck, will appear in the next movie Deadpool 3. According to reliable media sources Giant Freaking Robot, Howard the Duck will be part of Dead Pool 3although it is not known if he will have an active role or make one of his increasingly regular cameos in the UCM. Still, of all the projects Howard the Duck could be expected to have a role in, Dead Pool 3 it actually makes a surprising amount of sense.

