This famous French consultant attacks Lionel Messi after PSG-Nantes

Holder during the Champions Trophy won by PSG against Nantes, Lionel Messi was rather convincing. But not enough for the taste of Nabil Djellit and the journalists of the Équipe du Soir.

Lionel Messi is entering its second season with the Paris Saint Germain in the best way. For his first match of 2022-2023, the Argentinian scored and allowed his team to win the Champions Trophy in front of Nantes. A successful performance which however did not convince everyone, including Nabil Djellit and the chroniclers of the Evening Team.

Nabil Djellit still has doubts about Lionel Messi

Present on the set of the Chaine l’Équipe to debrief the meeting, the journalist from France Football still has doubts about the adaptation of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. According to him, the Pulga no longer has the same rods as at the time of FC Barcelona, ​​and it will be difficult for him to find them:

“We could expect a little more Lionel Messi last season anyway, he was aiming for the posts and his two goals in February did not change anything. For me Lionel Messi is Barça, when he was twirling and this is not the case.“

“After the World Cup, everything will change”

And Nabil Djellit is not the only one to question the future of Lionel Messi at PSG. While the latter received a huge call from Joan Laporta last week, Grégory Schneider sees the number 30 decline after the 2022 World Cup:

“I have doubts about the relationship between Messi, Neymar and Mbappé and I will always have doubts. They are in a close action zone and last season Leo Messi dropped the deal by stepping back. It was not for pleasure that he played 50 meters from goal. I have no doubt that he can do a great half of the season, but after the World Cup everything will change.“