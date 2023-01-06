This fantastic game not only teaches you how to create your spaceship, it was developed in Mexico and is free to download on the Epic Store

The Epic Games Store year began with two free titles, ‘Kerbal Space Program’, an independent Mexican development that gained a lot of popularity thanks to its physics, and ‘Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice’, a strategy game set in the Edo period of Japan.

We will have until 9:59 AM on Thursday, January 12 to add it to our account.

Download ‘Kerbal Space Program’ and ‘Shadow Tactics’ for free on the Epic Store

The first thing we have to take into account to download this title is that we need an Epic Games Store account. We do not need the PC application to register or add the game to our library, everything can be done from the web version of the store.

We must take into account that failures may occur on the page due to saturation by game downloads. When downloading ”Kerbal Space Program” or ”Shadow Tactics, these will remain in our library forever.

History of ‘Kerbal Space Program’





In Kerbal Space Program, take charge of the space program of the alien race known as the Kerbals. You have access to a wide variety of parts to assemble fully functional spaceships that fly (or not) based on realistic orbital and aerodynamic physics. Launch your Kerbal crew into orbit and beyond (while keeping them alive) to explore moons and planets of the Kerbol solar system, building bases and space stations to extend the reach of your expedition.

Kerbal Space Program includes three game modes. In Science mode, perform space experiments to unlock new technologies and advance Kerbalkind’s knowledge. In Career mode, oversee all aspects of the space program including construction, strategy, financing, upgrades, and more. In Sandbox, you are free to build any spaceship you can think of, with all the parts and technology in the game.

Story of ‘Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice’





Set in early Edo period Japan, Aiko’s Choice is a stealth strategy game that takes place within the Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun storyline. The expansion focuses on one of the protagonists of the main game: the kunoichi Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a Geisha.

Although Aiko was certain that her old life was behind her, Aiko’s old sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her deadly companions, she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past…

Specifications of ‘Kerbal Space Program’ on PC

Request Minimum Recommended Operating system windows 7 Windows 10 Processor 🟦Core 2 Duo 2.0Ghz 🟦Core i5 RAM 4GB 8GB Graphics DX10 (SM 4.0) capable, 512MB VRAM DX10 (SM 4.0) capable, 1GB VRAM storage 3GB 4GB

Specifications of ‘Shadow Tactics’ on PC

Request Minimum Recommended Operating system Windows Vista 64-bit Windows 10 Processor 🟦 i3 2nd-Generation 2.5GHz | 🟧 Quad-Core 2.5GHz 🟦 i3 4th-Generation 3.5GHz | 🟧 Quad-Core 3.9GHz RAM 3GB 6GB Graphics 🟩 GT640 | 🟧 Radeon HD7750 🟩 GTX 570 | 🟧 Radeon HD 6950 storage 4.5GB 4.5GB

