This February 23, 2,181 new cases of new infections of covid-19 were reported in Colombia

The Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 2,181 new cases of covid-19 in Colombia. In the last 24 hours, 34,171 tests were processed, of which 12,729 are PCR and 21,442 are antigens.

The report also indicates that 79 Colombians died from the disease in the last day. In this way, the country reaches a total of 138,364 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Putting all the figures together, Colombia reached a total of 6,054,307 infections, of which 17,173 are active cases and 5,877,343 correspond to positive cases who have already overcome the disease.

As for the regions with the most reported cases, Bogotá leads with 917 infected, followed by Cundinamarca with 238 infections and Cesar in third place with 91.

There are 234 conglomerates in the country. The territories are: Antioquia, Atlántico, Barranquilla, Bogotá, Caldas, Caquetá, Cartagena, Cauca, Córdoba, Guaviare, Huila, Norte de Santander, Putumayo, Quindío, Risaralda, San Andrés, Santander, Sucre, Vaupés.

This is how vaccination goes in the country

The most recent report from the Ministry of Health also indicates that until 11:59 on Monday, February 21, 2022, a total of 76,367,277 doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

According to the same report, the number of fully vaccinated Colombians, that is, those who have already received the two doses of the biological, currently amounts to 27,164,906 people, while 6,095,912 people have been immunized with a single dose. Equally, 8,015,694 booster doses have been applied.

Similarly, during the last day a total of 174,014 vaccines were applied, of which 43,238 correspond to the second injection while another 11,168 were single doses.

The Minister of Health and Social Protection, Fernando Ruiz, referred to the construction of the Ten-Year Public Health Plan, which has been prepared with contributions from external validators, communities and a team of professionals from the Ministry of Health.

During his speech at the Forum of Sector Leaders for Public Health of the National Federation of Departments, the head of the Health portfolio acknowledged that “every day the evidence is reviewed, what new studies have come out, what drugs or vaccines are . Every week we have meetings to discuss them, work on Fridays with the actors of the system and make the best decisions and the pulse of what each one tells us about what is happening in each territory”.

While working on the pandemic, the minister explained, important issues for the sector are taken into account and a decalogue was prepared under the consideration of “what would be the 10 things that we should leave on August 8, 2022, moving forward with everything that health services imply”.

Among these issues is the Ten-Year Public Health Plan, in addition to others such as the policy of sovereignty and health security, the integration of services, interoperability and digital transformation of the health system, as well as health models, regionalization, among others.

“The Ten-Year Public Health Plan is a State policy, it is not a government policy. It must be a technical instrument to propose all the development of the promotional, preventive and assistance models of the health system”, Ruiz Gómez indicated, adding that it will be delivered to the country in May, as the instrument that will guide until 2031 in what it has to do. do with public health.

In addition, he stated that it is a process that takes time, has elements of agreement, and must be formulated “from and for the territories.” “It is a territorial planning and implementation where national mega-goals and regional goals are defined,” he pointed out.

