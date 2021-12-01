This Ferrari 308 GT4 literally falls apart – Classics

Finding an abandoned car in a shed and in good condition is the dream of every collector, and every now and then someone actually catches the wild card and scrapes together interesting sums. But cars are not always well placed, and in some cases it would be necessary to disconnect the heart and recover only what can be really saved: interiors, single components, parts not eaten by rust. And this is precisely the case with a Ferrari Dino 308 GT4, recently found by youtuber ‘Number 27’.

Almost completely eaten away by the rust on the outside, in the cockpit only the seats and the instrument panel withstood years of bad weather. The car had been left in an open farmhouse, trying to withstand the passing of the British seasons, the cold and above all the archenemy water.

Designed by Bertone, it is a 2 + 2 from the seventies that is not at the top of the wish list of the Cavallino enthusiasts. But it’s still a Ferrari. In the case of the car in question, it is certainly the most rusty in the world. Every single surface, from the fenders to the doors, to the roof, has been decimated by rot and the interior is shabby and faded. Driving is on the right, but it is still a left view: cars with this pedigree are rarely found in such bad condition.

This car was put up for sale on eBay at a cost of 15,000 pounds, almost 18,000 euros. Perhaps it is a prohibitive price, considering that you are going to buy a scrap, moreover without an engine (which is actually available but with a separate negotiation), the reconstruction of which would be even more expensive.

A little slyly the seller, in the announcement on eBay, tried the art paper: according to the announcement, the car could be bought and used as a sort of decadent art installation, in the image of industrial rust that transforms the beauty of the past into modern abandon. But probably 18 thousand euros are too many also with this intent.