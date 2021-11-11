Uncertainty and a bit of fear characterized the third session of the financial markets week. In Europe, the stock exchanges almost all closed little moves, albeit in positive territory. Operators were influenced by a not too positive US macroeconomic figure. This figure scares the stock exchanges but in Piazza Affari there is a rain of money on these securities. On the Italian list, which closed higher, an equity sector was the protagonist.

US prices at their 30-year highs

Today traders were focused on a macro data relating to the US economy. The past teaches us that what happens in the US economy affects the rest of the world, particularly in Europe. Today, the inflation figure in America in October was particularly expected. The figure was broadly higher than forecasts but in this case the increase has a negative connotation. In October, inflation in the US rose to 6.2%, the highest in the last 30 years. The growth in the prices of gasoline, food, energy but also of rents have pushed up the consumer price index.

Obviously, this news had a negative impact on the launch of Wall Street. The three major US stock market indices opened lower. At the time of the close of stock markets in Europe, the three US exchanges were down by about half a percentage point. The decline in the American stock market did not affect the performance of the European stock exchanges, which all closed in positive territory. The Euro Stoxx index ended the session up 0.1% but below the session start values. The German Dax index finished with a gain of just under 0.2% and held above the 16,000 point mark. The Paris Stock Exchange has remained virtually unchanged standing just below the historical record. London made the biggest gain. The Ftse 100 index closed with a gain of 0.9%.

Piazza Affari also closed the session in positive territory. The Maggiore Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) gained 0.4% to close at 25,561 points. Today’s session confirmed that 27,400 is an important price level for our stock market. Our Experts talk about it in the article: “In Piazza Affari the rally is over and the stock market can fall but only on this condition”.

The positive closing coincided with a widespread return to purchases on the major stocks on our list. Among the top 40, only 10 closed with a minus sign and 30 with a positive sign. Of these, 12 had a gain of more than 1%. On the rest of the list, the strong earnings of stocks linked to the world of publishing and communication should be noted. The quarterly data pushed Rcs by 11.6% and Mediaset by 6.8%. Cairo Communication and Mondo TV also did very well, with gains of 5.7% and 4.3% respectively.

