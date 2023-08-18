Entertainment

This Film by Anne Hathaway and Sandra Bullock Inspired Macarena Achaga in ‘Bad Fortune’

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner13 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

This week she joins the Amazon Prime Video catalog, ‘Mala Fortuna’, starring Macarena Achaga, who shared with us the film that inspired her for her character.

bad luck is the new melodramatic series on Amazon Prime Video that introduces us to one of the most powerful families, whose members are embroiled in hoaxes, scandals and awkward situations that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The main characters, Macarena Achaga (Luis Miguel, series) and Jorge López (Alite), talk to Sensasin Latam about the movies that served as inspiration for their characters.

The pair play Victoria (Achaga) and Julio (Lopez), who haven’t seen each other for a decade after a scandal wiped out their parents’ fortune. In search of a better life, they switch identities: Marie Claire Lebrun as Victoria and Mitchie Montefusco as Julio., Both will try to betray the Urquizas, one of the most powerful families in the region.

In an interview with Sensasine Latam, The Argentine model admitted that the premise of the series reminds her of a famous film Sandra Bullock, which inspired her to create her own role as Victoria. He is referring to Ocean’s 8, a film that, apart from Bullock, brings together stars like Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter and many more.

A group of women plan to pull off the heist of the century during the Met Gala in New York. “I started watching that movie and I realized that there was something in all of those characters that was very similar to me.” Macarena, which I specifically watch for my characters,” explained the actress. father of the Bride,

“They are all very strong women, that is, they are very determined women who know what they are going to do, who are intelligent, and no one can see their face,” Added. Despite the fact that they are con artists, there are qualities that he appreciates in these characters and he decided to bring them into his role. bad luck,

There are a lot of positive attributes in them that I defend, the fact that they make bad decisions is a different story.

bad luck Cristian Conti and María Hinojos produce, with the participation of Diego Klein, Lisa Owen, Camila Valero, Ricardo Polanco, Roberto Quijano and Silvia Pasquale. The first season has eight episodes and you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video from this week.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner13 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Gal Gadot’s unexpected wardrobe in new film surprises viewers

4 days ago

Blind Box (Bird Box) and Bird Box Barcelona

2 weeks ago

5 essential movies or classics

5 days ago

Gigi Hadid wears a beautiful bikini and surprises with a dragon tattoo

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button