This Film by Anne Hathaway and Sandra Bullock Inspired Macarena Achaga in ‘Bad Fortune’

This week she joins the Amazon Prime Video catalog, ‘Mala Fortuna’, starring Macarena Achaga, who shared with us the film that inspired her for her character.

bad luck is the new melodramatic series on Amazon Prime Video that introduces us to one of the most powerful families, whose members are embroiled in hoaxes, scandals and awkward situations that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The main characters, Macarena Achaga (Luis Miguel, series) and Jorge López (Alite), talk to Sensasin Latam about the movies that served as inspiration for their characters.

The pair play Victoria (Achaga) and Julio (Lopez), who haven’t seen each other for a decade after a scandal wiped out their parents’ fortune. In search of a better life, they switch identities: Marie Claire Lebrun as Victoria and Mitchie Montefusco as Julio., Both will try to betray the Urquizas, one of the most powerful families in the region.

In an interview with Sensasine Latam, The Argentine model admitted that the premise of the series reminds her of a famous film Sandra Bullock, which inspired her to create her own role as Victoria. He is referring to Ocean’s 8, a film that, apart from Bullock, brings together stars like Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter and many more.

A group of women plan to pull off the heist of the century during the Met Gala in New York. “I started watching that movie and I realized that there was something in all of those characters that was very similar to me.” Macarena, which I specifically watch for my characters,” explained the actress. father of the Bride,

“They are all very strong women, that is, they are very determined women who know what they are going to do, who are intelligent, and no one can see their face,” Added. Despite the fact that they are con artists, there are qualities that he appreciates in these characters and he decided to bring them into his role. bad luck,

There are a lot of positive attributes in them that I defend, the fact that they make bad decisions is a different story.

bad luck Cristian Conti and María Hinojos produce, with the participation of Diego Klein, Lisa Owen, Camila Valero, Ricardo Polanco, Roberto Quijano and Silvia Pasquale. The first season has eight episodes and you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video from this week.