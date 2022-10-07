this film in which Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met destroyed the career of its director

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are married. Nobody (or almost) would have bet on the return of this cult couple, formed in the 2000s. But did you know that it was on the set of a film that the couple “Bennifer” had met? This feature film, Amours troubles (Gigli in the original version) is nevertheless one of the biggest failures in the history of cinema.

troubled lovescursed film at the origin of a great love story

Mainly known for being the film in which Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met, troubled loves is one of the biggest flops in movie history,. But it’s also the film that destroyed Martin Brest’s career. Not that he was at his best after his previous film, Meet Joe Blackbut it’s a shame that the man behind films as legendary as The Beverly Hills Cop and MidnightRun never made a film again since that bitter failure.

That doesn’t mean thattroubled loves is a disaster on all levels. Ben Affleck himself would describe it years later as “a kind of horse’s head on a cow’s body“. And it’s a shame, because his role is convincing: he plays a petty thug who kidnaps the brother of a prosecutor, while Jennifer Lopez plays a lesbian hitman who must ensure that the character played by Affleck respects the agreement.

The problem is that the promise never came true: Ben Affleck delivers one of the worst performances of his career and the script that had nowhere to go. And above all, the two hours of the film become eternal. To give you an idea of ​​the astronomical flop, troubled loves cost $75 million and grossed just over $7 million in the world….

Bennifer started on the set of the movie

Everything we remembertroubled loves, it is therefore the famous couple to which the film gave birth. It was in December 2001, on the set of the feature film, that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez fell in love. They got married in 2002 before getting engaged and calling off their wedding due to media pressure. If we thought Bennifer was over after the two actors broke up in 2004, there was a big backlash between them. After the first rumors of a reunion, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez formalized their relationship at the end of 2021 and then married in July 2022, 21 years after their meeting. Better late than never !

If you want to see troubled loves, the film is available in France on Salto.

