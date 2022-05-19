this film in which she could have played in the place… of Zendaya!

And if Camélia Jordana had taken the place of Zendaya in the film Dunes to give the reply to Timothée Chalamet and play the role of Chani? As surprising as it may seem, this could well have been the case, as the artist confided to our colleagues from Konbini a few days ago. Vitaa and Amel Bent’s friend took advantage of this interview to reveal some hilarious or rewarding anecdotes from his life, which many fans were unaware of until now.

For example, the interpreter of No no no let loose a funny secret, probably very unwelcome in this period of exams and passing the Bac for many high school students. Camélia Jordana would not have her diploma! Worse still, she would not even have passed her French baccalaureate. Despite everything, this did not prevent him from enjoying a very fine career and from always marveling his fans with each of his songs. But after failing to leave high school, the singer still tried to continue her studies.

Exit Zendaya… Or not

“Just after that I registered at the CNED and it was useless because I had a job and no time at all to open the CNED books which had cost me a fortune”, she explains to our colleagues. The rest, everyone knows it, Camélia Jordana participates in The New Star and really explodes following his passage in the emission ofM6. Today singer and actress, she could very well have landed the role of her life for Dunes.

“I am told ‘you have a casting for this film’ so I freak out. I say to myself ‘well ok, never in my life would I have it’. […] I work my stuff to the max and then I forget the stuff a bit. This is exactly what happened.”she remembers before revealing: “At one point I see the poster come out and I see Zendaya. At the same time I completely understood that I didn’t get it because it was Zendaya, our queen to all of us”. A failure that apparently did not dampen his morale and that’s good.

RF